Nivam Ayurvedic Wellness: Transforming Wellness Tourism in India

In a bold move set to redefine India's wellness tourism landscape, Rise Wellness Pvt. Ltd., spearheaded by Chairman and Managing Director Praveen Pullata, has unveiled Nivam Ayurvedic Wellness. This initiative, under the aegis of the Ministry of Ayush, seeks to bridge traditional Ayurvedic practices with contemporary needs for wellness and relaxation.

The first flagship center of Nivam Ayurvedic Wellness is scheduled to open in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, in January 2025, backed by an initial investment of INR 2.2 crore. Targeting an elite clientele, including celebrities and professionals, it promises unparalleled stress-relief therapies, yoga, meditation, and sound therapy, distinguishing itself as a novel sanctuary for holistic well-being. Expansion efforts are already underway, with new centers planned across various strategic locations in Hyderabad and beyond in 2025.

Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, Nivam Ayurvedic Wellness will establish opulent resorts in scenic locales like Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam and Nandi Hills in Karnataka. With substantial investments and a projected turnover of INR 100 crore by 2028, Rise Wellness is poised to make Nivam the epitome of modern Ayurvedic wellness while integrating it into the daily lives of diverse populations across India.

