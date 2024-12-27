Legacy of Innovation: Remembering Osamu Suzuki

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Osamu Suzuki, a towering personality in the global automotive world, holding leadership roles at Suzuki Motor Corporation and Maruti Suzuki India. Modi highlighted Suzuki's visionary approach, which significantly altered global perspectives on mobility.

Modi reminisced about his personal interactions with Suzuki, lauding his hard work, meticulousness, and commitment to quality. Suzuki's leadership at Suzuki Motor Corporation led to innovative growth and expansion. Particularly noteworthy was his profound affection for India, where his collaboration with Maruti transformed the automobile landscape.

Suzuki's strategic foresight was instrumental in setting up Maruti Udyog Limited in 1981, marking a pivotal chapter in India's automobile industry. His influence introduced Japanese manufacturing excellence, promoting teamwork, productivity, and cost-effectiveness. Maruti Suzuki continues to remember his legacy, a source of inspiration for the automotive community.

RC Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India, credited Suzuki's vision and willingness to take risks with shaping India's automotive market into its current powerhouse status. Significantly, Suzuki visited India in declining health to attend Bhargava's 90th birthday, underscoring his deep ties and affection for the country.

