Turbulence in the Skies: Azerbaijan Airlines Crash in Kazakhstan

The Azerbaijan Airlines flight that ended in catastrophe in Kazakhstan encountered a dramatic turn of events before its fateful crash. At least one loud bang was heard by passengers and crew as it diverted from Russia's Grozny, leading to a harrowing experience for those on board.

Survivors described the aircraft behaving erratically, echoing their fears of impending disaster. Subsequent incidents with cabin pressure and frantic rerouting decisions contributed to the flight's crash, resulting in 38 tragic deaths, while 29 were lucky to survive.

A preliminary investigation hints at a misstep by Russian air defenses in the downing of the flight. As the probe continues, the incident underscores the grave risks of commercial flights operating near conflict zones marked by drone warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)