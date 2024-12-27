Left Menu

Turbulence in the Skies: Azerbaijan Airlines Crash in Kazakhstan

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, after experiencing loud bangs from possible external interference. The crash, which resulted in 38 fatalities, occurred amid reports of Russian air defenses mistakenly engaging the aircraft. Survivors recounted oxygen issues and emergency procedures during the flight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 19:30 IST
Turbulence in the Skies: Azerbaijan Airlines Crash in Kazakhstan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Azerbaijan Airlines flight that ended in catastrophe in Kazakhstan encountered a dramatic turn of events before its fateful crash. At least one loud bang was heard by passengers and crew as it diverted from Russia's Grozny, leading to a harrowing experience for those on board.

Survivors described the aircraft behaving erratically, echoing their fears of impending disaster. Subsequent incidents with cabin pressure and frantic rerouting decisions contributed to the flight's crash, resulting in 38 tragic deaths, while 29 were lucky to survive.

A preliminary investigation hints at a misstep by Russian air defenses in the downing of the flight. As the probe continues, the incident underscores the grave risks of commercial flights operating near conflict zones marked by drone warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024