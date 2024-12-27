Left Menu

Tragedy in Punjab: Bus Plunge Claims Eight Lives

A tragic bus accident in Punjab's Bathinda district resulted in eight fatalities and over 20 injuries. The bus fell into a sewage-filled drain, complicating rescue efforts. Leaders expressed condolences, and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bathinda | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:15 IST
In a tragic incident in Punjab's Bathinda district, eight individuals lost their lives when a bus carrying over 45 passengers crashed through a bridge railing and plunged into a drain.

Rescue efforts faced challenges due to the drain's sewage-filled condition. A National Disaster Response Force team assisted, while authorities rushed the injured to the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced compensations for the victims' families. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

