Tragedy in Punjab: Bus Plunge Claims Eight Lives

In a tragic incident in Punjab's Bathinda district, eight individuals lost their lives when a bus carrying over 45 passengers crashed through a bridge railing and plunged into a drain.

Rescue efforts faced challenges due to the drain's sewage-filled condition. A National Disaster Response Force team assisted, while authorities rushed the injured to the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced compensations for the victims' families. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)