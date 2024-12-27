IndiGo Connects Kolkata to Phuket with New Direct Flights

In a bid to enhance connectivity between India and Southeast Asia, IndiGo airlines has inaugurated a new direct flight route from Kolkata to Phuket, Thailand. The private carrier's initiative caters to the burgeoning demand for air travel between the two regions.

The inaugural flight, which took off on a Friday, marks the beginning of a six-day weekly service linking Kolkata, often referred to as the City of Joy, to one of Thailand's most picturesque destinations. Passengers of the maiden flight were handed boarding passes in a ceremony attended by officials from both IndiGo and the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

This service is part of IndiGo's strategy to strengthen regional transportation infrastructure, aligning with the airport's commitment to providing world-class facilities. The flights, operating on different schedules throughout the week, offer flexibility to travelers. IndiGo's new route is a significant step forward in meeting the growing travel demands from the Indian subcontinent to Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)