IndiGo Connects Kolkata to Phuket with New Direct Flights

IndiGo airlines has launched its direct flight service between Kolkata and Phuket, enhancing travel options for passengers. This new route addresses the increasing travel demand between India and Southeast Asia. IndiGo emphasizes safety and efficiency, supported by the Airports Authority of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 23:14 IST
In a bid to enhance connectivity between India and Southeast Asia, IndiGo airlines has inaugurated a new direct flight route from Kolkata to Phuket, Thailand. The private carrier's initiative caters to the burgeoning demand for air travel between the two regions.

The inaugural flight, which took off on a Friday, marks the beginning of a six-day weekly service linking Kolkata, often referred to as the City of Joy, to one of Thailand's most picturesque destinations. Passengers of the maiden flight were handed boarding passes in a ceremony attended by officials from both IndiGo and the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

This service is part of IndiGo's strategy to strengthen regional transportation infrastructure, aligning with the airport's commitment to providing world-class facilities. The flights, operating on different schedules throughout the week, offer flexibility to travelers. IndiGo's new route is a significant step forward in meeting the growing travel demands from the Indian subcontinent to Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

