Tragic Collision in Chhattisgarh: Drunk Driver Claims Five Lives

Five young individuals, including two women, were killed in a tragic accident when a drunk SUV driver collided with their motorcycles in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh, on Friday afternoon, according to police reports.

The victims, aged between 21 to 22, were traveling on two motorcycles when they were struck by a speeding SUV heading to Antagarh from Bhanupratappur.

The police have arrested the driver and registered a case of rash and negligent driving, while also continuing the investigation into this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)