Tragic Collision in Chhattisgarh: Drunk Driver Claims Five Lives
Five young individuals, including two women, tragically lost their lives in a collision involving motorcycles and an SUV driven by a drunk driver in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred near Khandi river. Police have arrested the SUV driver and filed a case for negligent driving.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanker | Updated: 27-12-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 23:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Five young individuals, including two women, were killed in a tragic accident when a drunk SUV driver collided with their motorcycles in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh, on Friday afternoon, according to police reports.
The victims, aged between 21 to 22, were traveling on two motorcycles when they were struck by a speeding SUV heading to Antagarh from Bhanupratappur.
The police have arrested the driver and registered a case of rash and negligent driving, while also continuing the investigation into this tragic incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- collision
- SUV
- motorcycles
- drunk driver
- Kanker
- accident
- police
- negligent driving
- tragic
Advertisement