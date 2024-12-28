Wall Street Wobbles: Tech Leads Stocks Down, Holiday Triggers Volatile Trading

Wall Street experienced a downturn as tech and growth stocks pulled major indexes down on Friday, capping an otherwise positive week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.95%, the S&P 500 was down by 1.33%, and the Nasdaq Composite momentarily slid by 1.72%.

Market strategists indicate investor caution, driven by profit-taking and apprehensions over forthcoming economic policies. Analysts like Sam Stovall from CFRA suggest the uncertainty regarding inflation and tax implications had an impact. Furthermore, Jeff Schulze from ClearBridge Investments highlights lighter trading volumes as a contributing factor.

In the midst of this selling pressure, experts voice concerns over future market trajectories, especially with anticipated changes in policy and continuing volatility into 2025. Observers suggest the market's dependency on liquidity is a critical factor, as echoed by financial strategists like Steve Sosnick from Interactive Brokers.

