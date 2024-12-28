Left Menu

Wall Street's Sudden Sell-Off Dampens Holiday Cheer

Wall Street's festive spirit was cut short as a broad-based sell-off on Friday ended the Dow Jones Industrial Average's winning streak. Major indexes fell significantly due to profit-taking and rising U.S. Treasury yields, impacting growth stocks and stalling the anticipated Santa Claus rally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 02:33 IST
Wall Street's Sudden Sell-Off Dampens Holiday Cheer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's holiday cheer took a nosedive on Friday, as a significant sell-off hit all three main market benchmarks. Investors witnessed declines even in tech and growth stocks, putting an abrupt halt to a week-long rally driven by these sectors.

Preliminary data showed that the S&P 500 dipped 65.34 points, or 1.08%, closing at 5,972.25. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 294.69 points, equating to a 1.47% loss to rest at 19,725.67, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 321.73 points, or 0.74%, to conclude at 42,992.58. Michael Reynolds, Glenmede's vice president of investment strategy, attributed the downturn to widespread profit-taking.

This sell-off derailed the seasonal Santa Claus rally, typically seen at the year's end. Rising U.S. Treasury yields played a pivotal role, affecting business expansion costs and impacting tech megacaps, notably the 'Magnificent Seven.' The declining trend raised questions about valuations amidst rising borrowing costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024