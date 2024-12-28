China's New Tariff Strategy: Impact on Global Trade
China plans to modify import tariff rates on various goods, lowering them on materials like ethane and certain recycled metals, while increasing them on commodities like molasses. These adjustments, effective January 2025, aim to balance economic interests and trade relations.
In a strategic move to refine its economic approach, China has announced plans to adjust import tariffs on various goods. This announcement was made public through a series of official statements released on Saturday.
The adjustments will see a reduction in import tariffs on important materials such as ethane and recycled copper and aluminum. The changes, scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2025, were detailed in documents from the Ministry of Finance.
However, not all tariff changes are reductions. China will increase import tariffs on some commodities, including molasses and sugar-containing pre-mixed powders. Meanwhile, goods related to advanced medical treatments, like Car-T tumor therapy and special-purpose vehicle components, will see tariff reductions.
