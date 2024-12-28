Snowfall Disrupts Life in Kashmir: Flights Grounded, Highways Blocked
Kashmir experienced significant disruptions due to heavy snowfall on Saturday, affecting flight operations, rail services, and road transport including the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Despite the picturesque landscape, daily life was thrown into disarray as clearance operations struggled against the inclement weather.
The Kashmir Valley was engulfed in chaos on Saturday as unexpected heavy snowfall resulted in the shutdown of key transportation links. Officials reported that snowfall disrupted flight operations and railway services, while the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway added to the distress.
The entire valley, including prominent areas from Srinagar to Sonamarg, received varying levels of snow, with some regions facing over two feet of accumulation. The disruption was not limited to transport; power outages became widespread, exacerbated by downed feeders and slippery roads.
In response to the heavy snowfall, authorities have launched extensive clearance operations, though initial efforts face challenges. Meanwhile, temperatures slightly improved overnight, providing minor relief to those affected. The ongoing Chillai-Kalan period predicts further cold waves and potential snowfalls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
