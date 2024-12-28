Rcube Projects Unveils Noida's Lifestyle Hub: Rcube Monad Mall
Rcube Projects Pvt Ltd, a realty firm, anticipates an annual rental income of Rs 25-30 crore from its newly launched shopping mall, Rcube Monad Mall, in Noida. Spread over 2 acres, the mall features a multiplex and substantial leasable space, mostly already leased, indicating strong demand for retail and office spaces.
Rcube Projects Pvt Ltd, a real estate developer, forecasts impressive annual rental returns ranging between Rs 25-30 crore from its new Noida-based shopping destination, the Rcube Monad Mall.
Strategically launched at Sector 43, Noida, this extensive shopping complex spans 2 acres, offering 2.5 lakh square feet of leasable area along with 300 car parking slots. The mall has rapidly achieved significant leasing milestones, with over 90% of its space leased and more than half operational.
Founder Anuj Malhan highlighted the inclusion of a MovieMax Edition multiplex and noted strong demand for Grade A retail spaces in the Delhi-NCR region. Rcube Projects continues to diversify, envisioning expansion to meet the growing market needs.
