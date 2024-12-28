Left Menu

Cricket Amidst Chaos: Resilient Spirits Thrive in Kashmir's Navyug Tunnel

Amid heavy snowfall in Kashmir, commuters stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar highway found solace playing cricket inside the Navyug Tunnel. Despite freezing temperatures causing discomfort to many, some maintained high spirits. Efforts are underway to reopen the road, with authorities urging swift action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal/Bhaderwah | Updated: 28-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 17:53 IST
The recent heavy snowfall in Kashmir brought unexpected challenges for travelers on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. While many were left frustrated, a group turned adversity into amusement by engaging in a lively game of cricket inside the Navyug Tunnel, showcasing remarkable resilience.

Stranded for hours due to the season's first heavy snowfall, which rendered the highway slippery and unsafe for travel, numerous commuters spent a chilly night inside their vehicles. Meanwhile, social media buzzed with videos of impromptu cricket matches inside the tunnel, offering a lighthearted reprieve.

Authorities are now working tirelessly to clear the roads and restore normalcy. Officials, including Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary, assessed the situation, as tourists from various parts of India recounted the challenges they faced. The snowfall ended a dry spell, much to the delight of locals reliant on tourism and agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

