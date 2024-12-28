Left Menu

Iraq Airways Ready to Fly Again to Lebanon

Iraq's national airline will resume flights to Lebanon after suspending services due to security concerns in Syria. The decision follows political developments involving Syrian rebels taking control of Damascus. Flights had been halted since Dec. 8 after a dramatic shift in Syria’s governance landscape.

Iraq is set to reopen air travel connections with Lebanon, as announced by the country's transport minister. This move comes after flights were suspended earlier this month over regional security concerns.

Iraqi Airways had suspended its services to Lebanon on December 8, prompted by escalating tensions in neighboring Syria. The suspension came as Syrian rebels seized control of Damascus, a major turning point that led to President Bashar al-Assad's departure to Russia.

The air connection resumption marks a significant step in response to the fast-changing political landscape in Syria after more than a decade of civil war and the end of Assad's family rule.

