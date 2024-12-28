Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Route to Lucknow: Two Dead, Two Injured

A fatal car-truck collision in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in two deaths and two injuries. The victims were traveling to Lucknow for medicine. The truck driver fled the scene as authorities removed the wreckage and facilitated traffic flow restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 28-12-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two individuals lost their lives while two others sustained injuries following a collision between a car and a truck carrying cylinders in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday evening.

The accident occurred on Mahmudabad road in the Baddupur area, near a school, as the victims were on their way to Lucknow to procure medicine. The ill-fated passengers included Ram Pratap Tiwari, 80, his son Chunau Tiwari, grandson Anand Bajpai, and the grandson's friend Neeraj Bajpai, 33.

Upon receiving an emergency alert, the police arrived at the scene to rescue the victims and rushed them to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, Ram Pratap Tiwari and Neeraj Bajpai succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The police noted that the injured were referred to King George's Medical University Trauma Centre in Lucknow. Meanwhile, authorities cleared the accident site to restore traffic flow. Efforts to apprehend the truck driver, who reportedly fled the scene, are ongoing, according to Station House Officer Manoj Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

