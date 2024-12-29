Tamil Nadu's Ambitious Journey to a USD 1 Trillion Economy by 2030

Tamil Nadu is propelling itself toward a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030, with the current DMK government at the helm securing significant investments and introducing sector-specific policies in 2024.

The state marked a milestone with its first Global Investors Meet, earning Rs 6.64 lakh crore in investment pledges. These commitments are expected to create 26 lakh new jobs within the region.

In major corporate developments, UltraTech Cement acquired the city-based India Cements Ltd., further boosting Tamil Nadu's economic landscape. With plans to grow the electric vehicle industry, the state also initiated talks for EV infrastructure to maintain its industry leadership.

