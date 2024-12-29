Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Ambitious Journey to a USD 1 Trillion Economy by 2030

In 2024, Tamil Nadu pursued its ambition of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030. The DMK government secured significant investments through global meets and policies. Notable developments include UltraTech's acquisition of India Cements and substantial investments in the EV sector, among other initiatives fostering economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-12-2024 08:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 08:45 IST
Tamil Nadu's Ambitious Journey to a USD 1 Trillion Economy by 2030
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu is propelling itself toward a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030, with the current DMK government at the helm securing significant investments and introducing sector-specific policies in 2024.

The state marked a milestone with its first Global Investors Meet, earning Rs 6.64 lakh crore in investment pledges. These commitments are expected to create 26 lakh new jobs within the region.

In major corporate developments, UltraTech Cement acquired the city-based India Cements Ltd., further boosting Tamil Nadu's economic landscape. With plans to grow the electric vehicle industry, the state also initiated talks for EV infrastructure to maintain its industry leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024