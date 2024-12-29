Fiery Runway Tragedy: Plane Crashes in South Korea

A South Korean Jeju Air plane burst into flames on Sunday after skidding off a runway and slamming into a concrete barrier at Muan Airport, killing at least 96 people. The Boeing 737-800, carrying 181 passengers, reportedly faced landing gear issues, triggering one of the country's deadliest aviation tragedies.

Footage aired on local TV showed the plane engulfed in flames upon collision, as emergency crews scrambled to save survivors. Out of the passengers, 48 died were women and 47 were men, with the gender of one fatality unconfirmed. The plane was reportedly returning from Bangkok.

A full investigation is underway, with authorities examining the possibilities of bird strikes or mechanical failure contributing to the crash. Jeju Air issued an apology and pledged cooperation. This incident parallels past air disasters in South Korea, notably the 1997 Korean Air crash in Guam.

(With inputs from agencies.)