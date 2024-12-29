Left Menu

Fiery Runway Tragedy: Plane Crashes in South Korea

A Jeju Air passenger plane crashed at Muan Airport, South Korea, after skidding off a runway. At least 96 people died as the plane burst into flames due to suspected landing gear failure. The Transport Ministry has launched an investigation into the incident.

Updated: 29-12-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 11:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • South Korea

A South Korean Jeju Air plane burst into flames on Sunday after skidding off a runway and slamming into a concrete barrier at Muan Airport, killing at least 96 people. The Boeing 737-800, carrying 181 passengers, reportedly faced landing gear issues, triggering one of the country's deadliest aviation tragedies.

Footage aired on local TV showed the plane engulfed in flames upon collision, as emergency crews scrambled to save survivors. Out of the passengers, 48 died were women and 47 were men, with the gender of one fatality unconfirmed. The plane was reportedly returning from Bangkok.

A full investigation is underway, with authorities examining the possibilities of bird strikes or mechanical failure contributing to the crash. Jeju Air issued an apology and pledged cooperation. This incident parallels past air disasters in South Korea, notably the 1997 Korean Air crash in Guam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

