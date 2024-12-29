Left Menu

India Achieves Historic Milestone in Digital Services Exports

India's digital services exports reach a historic high of USD 34.31 billion in October 2024. This achievement is driven by significant investments in digital infrastructure and supportive policies, highlighting India's position as a global leader in the digital services sector, despite challenges posed by the pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 11:39 IST
India Achieves Historic Milestone in Digital Services Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has marked a significant achievement in its digital services exports, reaching a historic high of USD 34.31 billion in October, according to a commerce ministry official. This milestone reflects a 22.3 percent increase compared to October 2023.

Continuous investment in digital infrastructure, such as data centres and high-speed internet, alongside policy support, has facilitated this growth. India's robust IT sector and skilled workforce have established the country as a leader in digitally delivered services exports.

This consistent growth trajectory, despite global challenges, underscores India's resilience and adaptability in the digital economy. The country's digital services sector is set to further strengthen, driven by technological advancements and the growing demand for digital transformation worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024