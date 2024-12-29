India Achieves Historic Milestone in Digital Services Exports

India has marked a significant achievement in its digital services exports, reaching a historic high of USD 34.31 billion in October, according to a commerce ministry official. This milestone reflects a 22.3 percent increase compared to October 2023.

Continuous investment in digital infrastructure, such as data centres and high-speed internet, alongside policy support, has facilitated this growth. India's robust IT sector and skilled workforce have established the country as a leader in digitally delivered services exports.

This consistent growth trajectory, despite global challenges, underscores India's resilience and adaptability in the digital economy. The country's digital services sector is set to further strengthen, driven by technological advancements and the growing demand for digital transformation worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)