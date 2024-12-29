Tragedy in the Skies: Jeju Air Crash in South Korea

A devastating plane crash involving Jeju Air has claimed the lives of at least 167 individuals at South Korea's Muan International Airport. The aircraft was attempting to land after arriving from Bangkok, when it tragically belly-landed and erupted into flames.

Two crew members were rescued, while the remaining passengers and crew are presumed dead, marking it as the deadliest air accident on South Korean soil in nearly three decades. The Boeing 737-800, seen skidding along the runway, crashed into a wall, and investigators are looking into a possible bird strike as a contributing factor.

The accident has prompted an outpour of grief among the families of victims, with Jeju Air committing support and cooperation with the ongoing investigation. Flights at Muan airport have been canceled as authorities shift from rescue to recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)