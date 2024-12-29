Emergency Landing in Nepal: Helicopter Struck by Bird

A helicopter en route to Kathmandu made an emergency landing at Banepa after a bird strike on Sunday. The 9N-AKG chopper from Heli Everest airlines was on its way from Lukla when the incident occurred at 11 am, according to officials.

The helicopter, carrying five US nationals and a Nepali pilot, landed safely. Although there was no damage, the aircraft will undergo a technical test before its next flight, Heli Everest stated.

Such incidents, while uncommon, highlight the importance of technical safety measures for air travel in regions like Nepal. The airline assured that passenger safety remains a priority.

