Emergency Landing in Nepal: Helicopter Struck by Bird

A helicopter carrying five US nationals made an emergency landing near Kathmandu after being hit by a bird. The Heli Everest aircraft, traveling from Lukla, landed safely despite the mid-air incident. No damage was reported, but a technical test is required before resumption of flights.

Updated: 29-12-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 14:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A helicopter en route to Kathmandu made an emergency landing at Banepa after a bird strike on Sunday. The 9N-AKG chopper from Heli Everest airlines was on its way from Lukla when the incident occurred at 11 am, according to officials.

The helicopter, carrying five US nationals and a Nepali pilot, landed safely. Although there was no damage, the aircraft will undergo a technical test before its next flight, Heli Everest stated.

Such incidents, while uncommon, highlight the importance of technical safety measures for air travel in regions like Nepal. The airline assured that passenger safety remains a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

