Azerbaijan solemnly honored the heroic pilots and passengers of Flight J2-8243, which tragically crashed in Kazakhstan, claiming 38 lives. The crash followed Russian air defences' engagement with Ukrainian drones.

The disaster unfolded near Kazakhstan's Aktau city after diverting from southern Russia. Pilots Igor Kshnyakin and Alexander Kalyaninov, both ethnic Russians with Azerbaijani citizenship, along with flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva, were recognized for saving 29 lives during the ceremony in Baku, attended by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban.

Investigations suggest Russian air defences mistakenly shot down the jet. President Vladimir Putin has offered a rare apology to Azerbaijan, shifting focus to Moscow’s role in the tragic incident.

