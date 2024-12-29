Left Menu

Azerbaijan Honors Heroes of Tragic Flight J2-8243

Azerbaijan held a tribute for the crew and passengers of Flight J2-8243, which crashed in Kazakhstan, resulting in 38 deaths. Despite facing challenges, the pilots' efforts helped save 29 lives. Russian air defences are speculated to have downed the plane. President Aliyev and officials attended the ceremony.

29-12-2024
Azerbaijan Honors Heroes of Tragic Flight J2-8243
Azerbaijan solemnly honored the heroic pilots and passengers of Flight J2-8243, which tragically crashed in Kazakhstan, claiming 38 lives. The crash followed Russian air defences' engagement with Ukrainian drones.

The disaster unfolded near Kazakhstan's Aktau city after diverting from southern Russia. Pilots Igor Kshnyakin and Alexander Kalyaninov, both ethnic Russians with Azerbaijani citizenship, along with flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva, were recognized for saving 29 lives during the ceremony in Baku, attended by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban.

Investigations suggest Russian air defences mistakenly shot down the jet. President Vladimir Putin has offered a rare apology to Azerbaijan, shifting focus to Moscow’s role in the tragic incident.

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

