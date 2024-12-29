Left Menu

The Jeju Air Tragedy: Unanswered Questions Loom

Experts question early theories about a bird strike causing the crash of Jeju Air flight 7C2216 in South Korea. With missing landing gear and an unexpected crash at Muan International Airport, many questions remain. Investigators are studying flight and voice recorders to determine the crash's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 16:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Uncertainty shrouds the deadliest aviation incident on South Korean soil as experts cast doubt on initial bird strike theories regarding the Jeju Air flight 7C2216 crash.

The Boeing 737's belly-landing incident at Muan International Airport raises concerns over missing landing gear and unanswered questions. Local broadcasts reveal the single-aisle aircraft skidding down the runway before colliding with a wall. The crash resulted in the tragic loss of almost all 181 passengers on board, prompting an investigation by South Korean officials.

Critical flight and voice recorders were retrieved hours after the crash, with experts emphasizing their importance in uncovering the tragedy's truth. Despite a bird strike warning before landing, some specialists express skepticism about its role in the crash, noting it unlikely for a bird strike to prevent landing gear extension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

