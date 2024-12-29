Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air Disaster in South Korea Claims 179 Lives

A passenger jet crashed and burst into flames at a South Korean airport, killing 179. The 15-year-old Boeing 737-800, operated by Jeju Air, skidded off the runway in Muan, with only two survivors. Global leaders offered condolences as investigations commenced into possible causes, including a bird strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:28 IST
  • South Korea

A devastating air disaster occurred in South Korea as a passenger jet burst into flames while attempting to land at Muan Airport. Tragically, 179 people lost their lives in one of the deadliest aviation incidents in the nation's history. Only two crew members survived, officials reported.

The incident unfolded when the 15-year-old Boeing 737-800, operated by Jeju Air, overshot the runway and crashed into a barrier. Initial findings indicate that the front landing gear was not deployed. The aircraft was arriving from Bangkok on Sunday morning at approximately 9:03 a.m. local time.

In the wake of the tragedy, global leaders extended their sympathies. South Korea, amidst its ongoing political crisis, declared a weeklong national mourning period. Investigations are underway, with experts examining the black box and probing potential causes such as a bird strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

