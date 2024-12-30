Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Autorickshaw Accident Claims Lives in Hardoi

A tragic accident in Hardoi district resulted in the deaths of two individuals traveling in an autorickshaw, with four others sustaining serious injuries. The incident, which occurred on the Shahpur turn of Hardoi-Kannauj road, involved a high-speed collision with a tractor, authorities confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 30-12-2024 09:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 09:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events on Sunday evening, an accident involving an autorickshaw and a speeding tractor claimed the lives of two individuals and left four others seriously injured in Hardoi district, according to local police reports.

Bilgram Circle Officer Ravi Prakash Singh provided details, stating that the accident occurred on the Shahpur turn of the Hardoi-Kannauj road near Parsola village. The victims, identified as Afsar, aged 40, and Rambaksh, aged 33, were passengers in the autorickshaw.

The severity of the collision necessitated urgent medical attention for the four injured individuals, who were subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, Singh added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

