Tragic Collision: Autorickshaw Accident Claims Lives in Hardoi

In a tragic turn of events on Sunday evening, an accident involving an autorickshaw and a speeding tractor claimed the lives of two individuals and left four others seriously injured in Hardoi district, according to local police reports.

Bilgram Circle Officer Ravi Prakash Singh provided details, stating that the accident occurred on the Shahpur turn of the Hardoi-Kannauj road near Parsola village. The victims, identified as Afsar, aged 40, and Rambaksh, aged 33, were passengers in the autorickshaw.

The severity of the collision necessitated urgent medical attention for the four injured individuals, who were subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, Singh added.

(With inputs from agencies.)