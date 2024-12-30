Left Menu

Tragic Blaze: Fatal Fire at Bangkok's Iconic Backpacker Hub

A fire at Ember Hotel near Bangkok's Khao San Road resulted in three foreign fatalities and left seven others hospitalized. Authorities are investigating the cause while urging hotel inspections. The incident underlines the importance of tourism to Thailand's economy, with 32 million visitors already this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 30-12-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:59 IST
  • Thailand

A tragic fire broke out at the Ember Hotel near Bangkok's famous backpacker district on Sunday night, claiming the lives of three foreigners and leaving seven others hospitalized, according to authorities.

The blaze erupted on the fifth floor of the six-storey hotel, resulting in the immediate death of a woman at the scene, while two men succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Officials are working to ascertain the nationalities of the deceased.

The incident occurred close to the bustling Khao San area, a hub for backpackers known for its vibrant nightlife. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt praised the emergency response, noting that 34 of the 75 guests were rescued from the rooftop. He announced a city-wide inspection of fire safety measures in hospitality venues, emphasizing the need to reassure and protect tourists in a country where tourism significantly contributes to the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

