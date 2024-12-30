Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited Prepares for IPO: BSE Approval Secured
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited has received BSE approval for its IPO, aimed at raising funds for long-term capital, acquiring stakes in Kelvin Air Conditioning, and corporate needs. The company, a leader in cleanroom solutions, plans to issue 32,64,000 shares with a face value of Rs10 each.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has given the green light to Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited's Draft Red Herring Prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO). The company's strategic move to go public aims to bolster its long-term working capital, acquire equity in Kelvin Air Conditioning and Ventilation Systems Private Limited, and address general corporate requirements.
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited stands as a prominent provider of modular panels and doors specifically designed for cleanroom environments within the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotech industries. With comprehensive solutions spanning from design to validation, the company excels in the engineering, manufacturing, and installation of cleanroom components, which include wall panels, doors, HVAC systems, and epoxy flooring.
Positioned with facilities in Umbergaon, Gujarat, and Murbad, Thane, Fabtech ensures compliance with high industry standards. The company holds a 26% share in Advantek Air Systems Private Limited and has increased its investment in Kelvin Air Conditioning to strengthen its HVAC capabilities. Founded in 2015 and rebranding in 2024, Fabtech is a key player in the Fabtech Group, which boasts over 28 years of experience in the engineering sector.
