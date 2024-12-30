Ravinder Singh Appointed as Klay's Managing Director for Wealth Management Expansion

In a strategic move to bolster its presence, Klay, the renowned global boutique financial services firm, has announced the appointment of Ravinder Singh as the Managing Director of Wealth Management. Singh, who brings over 27 years of diverse experience across prestigious institutions such as HSBC, Credit Suisse, and BNP Paribas, is set to lead Klay's ambitious growth in the wealth management sector.

Singh's extensive expertise across investment banking, structured finance, and wealth management will be pivotal as Klay plans to expand its services to large domestic clients, family offices, and non-resident Indian clients. A key part of Singh's role will involve recruiting over 100 bankers in India in the next three years, as Klay endeavors to bring 2,000 families into its global client network, with a particular focus on regions including Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Joining Singh in this expansion phase is Ravi Malani as the Head of Investment and Equities. Malani brings with him a wealth of experience in portfolio management services and equity advisory. Together, they are poised to elevate Klay's presence across India, with a commitment to enriching client relationships and enhancing wealth management solutions. Under Singh's leadership, Klay looks forward to delivering exceptional financial services and deepening its market leadership.

