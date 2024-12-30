Left Menu

Ravinder Singh Appointed as Klay's Managing Director for Wealth Management Expansion

Klay, a financial service firm, appoints Ravinder Singh as Managing Director of Wealth Management to lead their expansion. Singh, with 27 years of experience, will focus on domestic and NRI clients while recruiting over 100 bankers in India to onboard 2,000 global families into Klay's client network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-12-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:17 IST
Ravinder Singh Appointed as Klay's Managing Director for Wealth Management Expansion
Ravinder Singh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its presence, Klay, the renowned global boutique financial services firm, has announced the appointment of Ravinder Singh as the Managing Director of Wealth Management. Singh, who brings over 27 years of diverse experience across prestigious institutions such as HSBC, Credit Suisse, and BNP Paribas, is set to lead Klay's ambitious growth in the wealth management sector.

Singh's extensive expertise across investment banking, structured finance, and wealth management will be pivotal as Klay plans to expand its services to large domestic clients, family offices, and non-resident Indian clients. A key part of Singh's role will involve recruiting over 100 bankers in India in the next three years, as Klay endeavors to bring 2,000 families into its global client network, with a particular focus on regions including Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Joining Singh in this expansion phase is Ravi Malani as the Head of Investment and Equities. Malani brings with him a wealth of experience in portfolio management services and equity advisory. Together, they are poised to elevate Klay's presence across India, with a commitment to enriching client relationships and enhancing wealth management solutions. Under Singh's leadership, Klay looks forward to delivering exceptional financial services and deepening its market leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

AI’s moral dilemma: Fixing the blame game in tech failures

A global call for equity: Fixing bias in AI-driven healthcare

AI-powered e-commerce: Driving innovation and personalized experiences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024