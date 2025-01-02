Unraveling the Tragedy: The Jeju Air Catastrophe
South Korean police have raided Jeju Air and Muan International Airport's operator following a crash killing 179. The investigation involves U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration, and Boeing. Key aspects under scrutiny include the runway's design and the plane's failure to deploy landing gear.
South Korean authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the Jeju Air aviation disaster that claimed 179 lives on Sunday. The tragedy unfolded as Jeju Air 7C2216, en route from Bangkok to Muan, suffered a catastrophic belly-landing and exploded after hitting an embankment at Muan International Airport.
Police have raided the offices of Jeju Air and the airport operator in search of documents related to aircraft and airport operations. Investigators, including those from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, aim to uncover why the plane failed to deploy landing gear and skidded at the runway's end.
Concerns mount over the embankment near the runway's end, described as too rigid by air safety experts. As data recorders undergo analysis in the U.S., South Korean officials stress urgent inspections for all Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Amidst the probe, calls for sensitive handling of victim families and curbing misinformation online remain paramount.
(With inputs from agencies.)
