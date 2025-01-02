Left Menu

Unraveling the Tragedy: The Jeju Air Catastrophe

South Korean police have raided Jeju Air and Muan International Airport's operator following a crash killing 179. The investigation involves U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration, and Boeing. Key aspects under scrutiny include the runway's design and the plane's failure to deploy landing gear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 09:16 IST
Unraveling the Tragedy: The Jeju Air Catastrophe

South Korean authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the Jeju Air aviation disaster that claimed 179 lives on Sunday. The tragedy unfolded as Jeju Air 7C2216, en route from Bangkok to Muan, suffered a catastrophic belly-landing and exploded after hitting an embankment at Muan International Airport.

Police have raided the offices of Jeju Air and the airport operator in search of documents related to aircraft and airport operations. Investigators, including those from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, aim to uncover why the plane failed to deploy landing gear and skidded at the runway's end.

Concerns mount over the embankment near the runway's end, described as too rigid by air safety experts. As data recorders undergo analysis in the U.S., South Korean officials stress urgent inspections for all Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Amidst the probe, calls for sensitive handling of victim families and curbing misinformation online remain paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025