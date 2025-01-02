Fog-Induced Collision Injures 45 on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

A bus carrying devotees from Ujjain to Delhi collided with two trucks on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district, leaving 45 passengers injured, according to local police.

Dense fog is believed to have been a major factor in the accident, said Nangal-Rajawatan DSP Charul Gupta. Most of the injured were admitted to Dausa District Hospital, with more serious cases transferred to Jaipur.

Additional medical personnel were dispatched to the scene following the orders of Dr Deepak Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, to ensure adequate care for the influx of injured individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)