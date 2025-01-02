Delhi's New Flyover Revolutionizes Traffic Flow

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Atishi, officially unveiled the six-lane Punjabi Bagh flyover, projecting a significant daily impact on the city's commuters. The project, located in the western part of the city, is estimated to serve approximately 3.45 lakh people every day.

This key infrastructure development stretches 1.12 kilometers and aims to resolve persistent traffic problems by eliminating stops at three major red lights. According to estimates, it will lead to daily savings of 40,800 person-hours and conserve 11 lakh liters of petrol and diesel.

Marking the 39th flyover inaugurated under the AAP government in the past decade, this new flyover continues a trend of traffic alleviation. Last December, Atishi also inaugurated another significant project, a six-lane flyover linking Apsara Border to Anand Vihar.

