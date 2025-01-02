Snowfall Paralyzes Mughal Road, Cutting Off Vital Link

Snowfall has shuttered the Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving it closed to vehicular traffic for the fifth straight day, causing significant disruption along this vital route.

The road serves as a critical connection between Poonch in Jammu and Shopian in South Kashmir but was blocked on December 29 due to severe weather conditions.

Officials report substantial snow deposits over the 45 kilometers from Dubjan to Peer Ki Gali while crews work to clear the snow and reopen the road.

(With inputs from agencies.)