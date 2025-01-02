Left Menu

Snowfall Paralyzes Mughal Road, Cutting Off Vital Link

The Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir has been shut for five days due to heavy snowfall in areas like Peer Ki Gali. The road, a crucial connection between Jammu's Poonch and Kashmir's Shopian, faces heavy snow accumulation. Efforts are underway to clear the route for traffic.

  • India

Snowfall has shuttered the Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving it closed to vehicular traffic for the fifth straight day, causing significant disruption along this vital route.

The road serves as a critical connection between Poonch in Jammu and Shopian in South Kashmir but was blocked on December 29 due to severe weather conditions.

Officials report substantial snow deposits over the 45 kilometers from Dubjan to Peer Ki Gali while crews work to clear the snow and reopen the road.

