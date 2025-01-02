Left Menu

Ashok Leyland Stock Surges on Impressive Sales Report

Shares of Ashok Leyland rose over 6% after the company reported a 5% increase in December 2024 sales, reaching 16,957 units. The stock settled at Rs 235.90 on the BSE. The rise was driven by a 4% increase in domestic sales and a 6% growth in medium and heavy commercial vehicles.

Updated: 02-01-2025 17:03 IST
Ashok Leyland shares saw a substantial increase on Thursday, climbing over 6% following the release of their latest sales report. The company's figures for December 2024 showed a commendable 5% rise in total sales compared to the previous year, reaching a total of 16,957 units sold.

The stock performance on the BSE reflected this positive news, as shares settled at Rs 235.90 after jumping 5.88%. Throughout the day, the stock experienced a high point of Rs 237.95, marking a 6.79% increase. Similarly, on the NSE, Ashok Leyland rose 6.16% to Rs 236.55.

The company's domestic sales recorded a 4% growth at 15,713 units, while the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment saw a notable 6% rise to 10,488 units, underscoring Ashok Leyland's strong market presence and financial performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

