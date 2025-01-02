Jamshedpur Students Author Groundbreaking Book on Cleanliness

Jamshedpur, India – A visionary project has seen students from Jamshedpur schools authoring 'Swachhta Samvaad,' a trailblazing book on cleanliness, hygiene, and waste management. Organized by TATA Steel UISL in collaboration with Potli Productions, this initiative supports the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, fostering environmental awareness among young minds.

The project mobilized over 3,000 students through a city-wide essay competition, focusing on cleanliness challenges and practices. From this, 43 students were selected for a creative writing workshop led by Deepali Raina, Founder of Potli Productions, aiding them in crafting narratives incorporated into the book. Covering themes like reducing landfills and innovations in waste conversion, the book also explores reuse through stories like 'Festivals and New Clothes' and 'The Dustbin Diaries.'

A highlight of the collection is the graphic novel 'Toxic Doom,' while the 'Our City' section offers insights into Jamshedpur's waste management, featuring local worker interviews and stakeholder roles. Complementing these narratives is the 'Insights' section with practical cleanliness tips, and a 'Fun Time' section engaging readers with interactive activities. Leaders have hailed the book for fostering responsibility and dedication among the city's youth toward a sustainable future.

