Left Menu

Jamshedpur Students Author Groundbreaking Book on Cleanliness

In a pioneering move, Jamshedpur students have launched 'Swachhta Samvaad,' a book focusing on cleanliness and waste management. This initiative, in collaboration with TATA Steel UISL and Potli Productions, aligns with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, aiming to instill environmental consciousness in youth through essays, stories, and creative activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:42 IST
Jamshedpur Students Author Groundbreaking Book on Cleanliness
Swachhta Samvaad Unveiled by Students. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jamshedpur, India – A visionary project has seen students from Jamshedpur schools authoring 'Swachhta Samvaad,' a trailblazing book on cleanliness, hygiene, and waste management. Organized by TATA Steel UISL in collaboration with Potli Productions, this initiative supports the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, fostering environmental awareness among young minds.

The project mobilized over 3,000 students through a city-wide essay competition, focusing on cleanliness challenges and practices. From this, 43 students were selected for a creative writing workshop led by Deepali Raina, Founder of Potli Productions, aiding them in crafting narratives incorporated into the book. Covering themes like reducing landfills and innovations in waste conversion, the book also explores reuse through stories like 'Festivals and New Clothes' and 'The Dustbin Diaries.'

A highlight of the collection is the graphic novel 'Toxic Doom,' while the 'Our City' section offers insights into Jamshedpur's waste management, featuring local worker interviews and stakeholder roles. Complementing these narratives is the 'Insights' section with practical cleanliness tips, and a 'Fun Time' section engaging readers with interactive activities. Leaders have hailed the book for fostering responsibility and dedication among the city's youth toward a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025