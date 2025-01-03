Dollar Ascends: The Resilient Greenback's Supremacy Continues

The dollar is poised for its strongest weekly performance in over a month, driven by optimistic expectations regarding Federal Reserve rate cuts and the U.S. economy's robust performance.

The greenback has started the year strong, captivating markets with its rally to a 109.54 high against currency baskets, bolstered by a hawkish Federal Reserve and economic resilience.

With President-elect Trump set to return, uncertainty around his policies adds a safety dimension to the dollar, sending the index up by 1%, its best since November.

