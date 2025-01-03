Dollar Ascends: The Resilient Greenback's Supremacy Continues
The dollar saw its best weekly performance in over a month, buoyed by expectations of fewer Federal Reserve rate cuts and the strong U.S. economic performance. As global peers falter, the greenback's resilience highlights the U.S.'s economic exceptionalism, focusing attention on upcoming policy changes in Trump's administration.
The dollar is poised for its strongest weekly performance in over a month, driven by optimistic expectations regarding Federal Reserve rate cuts and the U.S. economy's robust performance.
The greenback has started the year strong, captivating markets with its rally to a 109.54 high against currency baskets, bolstered by a hawkish Federal Reserve and economic resilience.
With President-elect Trump set to return, uncertainty around his policies adds a safety dimension to the dollar, sending the index up by 1%, its best since November.
