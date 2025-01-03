Left Menu

Dollar Ascends: The Resilient Greenback's Supremacy Continues

The dollar saw its best weekly performance in over a month, buoyed by expectations of fewer Federal Reserve rate cuts and the strong U.S. economic performance. As global peers falter, the greenback's resilience highlights the U.S.'s economic exceptionalism, focusing attention on upcoming policy changes in Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 11:41 IST
Dollar Ascends: The Resilient Greenback's Supremacy Continues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar is poised for its strongest weekly performance in over a month, driven by optimistic expectations regarding Federal Reserve rate cuts and the U.S. economy's robust performance.

The greenback has started the year strong, captivating markets with its rally to a 109.54 high against currency baskets, bolstered by a hawkish Federal Reserve and economic resilience.

With President-elect Trump set to return, uncertainty around his policies adds a safety dimension to the dollar, sending the index up by 1%, its best since November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025