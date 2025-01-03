Bengaluru Auto Nightmare: Woman's Leap for Safety

In a terrifying incident in Bengaluru, a woman was forced to jump from a moving autorickshaw to escape a drunken driver's dangerous behavior.

The victim's husband reported that she hailed the ride from Horamavu to Thanisandra using the 'Namma Yatri' app, only to find the driver intoxicated and heading in the wrong direction.

Concerns have been raised over the ride service's lack of customer support, leading to an online appeal to the police, who have since launched an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)