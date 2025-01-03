Left Menu

Bengaluru Auto Nightmare: Woman's Leap for Safety

A woman in Bengaluru had to jump from a moving autorickshaw to escape a drunken driver. The incident highlighted the lack of immediate customer support from the 'Namma Yatri' ride-hailing service. The victim's husband turned to social media, urging police to investigate and improve safety measures.

Updated: 03-01-2025 13:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a terrifying incident in Bengaluru, a woman was forced to jump from a moving autorickshaw to escape a drunken driver's dangerous behavior.

The victim's husband reported that she hailed the ride from Horamavu to Thanisandra using the 'Namma Yatri' app, only to find the driver intoxicated and heading in the wrong direction.

Concerns have been raised over the ride service's lack of customer support, leading to an online appeal to the police, who have since launched an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

