Railway Board Eases Educational Norms for Group D Recruitment

The Railway Board has announced a significant relaxation in the educational qualifications required for recruitment to Level-1 positions, previously known as Group D posts.

Under the new guidelines, candidates who have successfully completed Class 10, hold an ITI diploma or equivalent, or possess a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) from the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) are now eligible to apply. This move broadens the pool of candidates for these roles, pulling back from previous stricter requirements for technical departments where holding the NAC or an ITI diploma was mandatory alongside passing the Class-10 exam.

The communication, dated January 2, reflects a strategic shift in hiring practices to fill roles such as assistants, pointsmen, and track maintainers across various railway departments. With the upcoming recruitment drive, the Railway Recruitment Board is preparing to invite applications from January 23 to February 22 for approximately 32,000 positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)