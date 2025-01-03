Crisis Averted: Swift Response to LPG Tanker Incident in Coimbatore

An LPG tanker overturned on Coimbatore's Avinashi Road flyover early Friday, causing a minor gas leak, according to Coimbatore district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati. The tanker detached from the truck during a roundabout negotiation but fortunately, no one was injured.

The accident brought traffic to a standstill in the central city area, prompting nearby schools to close as a precautionary measure. Law enforcement swiftly responded after being alerted by the truck driver, effectively managing the site to prevent further incidents.

Fire service personnel and rescue teams acted quickly, spraying water on the tanker carrying LPG intended for a BPCL bottling plant. Specialist teams from BPCL and IOCL addressed the leak and emergency efforts are underway to transfer the gas safely. Residents have been assured there is no cause for alarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)