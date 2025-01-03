Left Menu

Capital Infra Trust's Landmark IPO: Pioneering InvIT Launch of 2025

Capital Infra Trust, sponsored by Gawar Construction Ltd, announces an IPO with a price band of Rs 99-100 per unit. Opening on January 7, this marks the first InvIT IPO of 2025. Proceeds are aimed at repaying loans through project SPVs. Key stakeholders include SBI Capital Markets and HDFC Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:33 IST
  Country:
  • India

Capital Infra Trust, an infrastructure investment trust backed by Gawar Construction Ltd, announced on Friday that it has set a price band of Rs 99-100 per unit for its initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 1,578 crore.

Scheduled to open for public subscription on January 7, the IPO will close on January 9. The move marks the first InvIT IPO of 2025, as per the company's statement.

The IPO involves a fresh issue of units worth up to Rs 1,077 crore and an offer for sale valued up to Rs 501 crore by the sponsor selling unitholder, outlined in the red herring prospectus filed on December 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

