Logistics Leaders: Rising Stars of India's State Rankings

The 2024 logistics index report, issued by the Commerce and Industry Ministry, categorizes Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi among 13 states and territories as 'achievers.' The report is a crucial indicator of logistics services' efficiency, promoting exports and economic growth.

In this latest ranking, Maharashtra and Odisha have notably improved their positions, graduating to the 'achievers' category from 'Fast Movers' and 'Aspirers.' Conversely, Punjab has descended from the top rank to 'Fast Movers.' The index relies on four pillars: Logistics Infrastructure, Services, Operating and Regulatory Environment, and the new Sustainable Logistics aspect.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the need for stringent evaluation criteria to enhance competition among states. Simultaneously, the ministry is contemplating a digital public infrastructure for logistics, akin to the UPI, to streamline operations, support sustainable logistics, and facilitate investment-attracting future planning.

