Global Markets Rise Amid Dollar Fluctuations

Global stock markets exhibited gains on Friday, though they faced weekly declines, as the U.S. dollar showed signs of fatigue following a robust manufacturing survey. Early trade in the U.S. saw a rise in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, breaking a five-day losing streak with broad gains led by utilities.

The dollar previously rallied with anticipation of growth under President-elect Donald Trump's policies, which investors believed could lead to higher inflation and reduced rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. However, recent developments had investors reconsidering these expectations.

Significant movements were noted in various indices. The Dow Jones rose by 174.10 points, while European equities experienced a downturn. Meanwhile, the dollar index made modest gains, influenced by improving U.S. manufacturing data, and oil prices climbed on the back of colder weather and new economic measures in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)