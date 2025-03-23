Pakistan Strategizes with the Ball: Fourth T20 Clash Against New Zealand

In a strategic move, Pakistan opted to bowl first after winning the toss against New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 international at Bay Oval. This decision aligns with the trend favoring teams bowling first throughout the five-match series.

New Zealand, having won the first two matches, was eager to bounce back from Pakistan's commanding victory in the third match. Pakistan remained consistent with their winning lineup, relying on the in-form Hasan Nawaz, who scored an unbeaten century in the previous game.

Meanwhile, New Zealand refreshed its bowling attack by bringing in Will O'Rourke and Jacob Duffy, replacing Ben Sears and Kyle Jamieson, to adapt to a pitch described by Pakistan's captain, Salman Al Agha, as resembling an 'Asian wicket'.

(With inputs from agencies.)