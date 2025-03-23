Left Menu

Pakistan Strategizes with the Ball: Fourth T20 Clash Against New Zealand

In the fourth T20 international at Bay Oval, Pakistan opts to bowl first against New Zealand, continuing the trend of success for teams bowling first. Pakistan looks to repeat its third match success while New Zealand adjusts its pace lineup. Key players and tactical decisions are highlighted.

Updated: 23-03-2025 13:06 IST
In a strategic move, Pakistan opted to bowl first after winning the toss against New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 international at Bay Oval. This decision aligns with the trend favoring teams bowling first throughout the five-match series.

New Zealand, having won the first two matches, was eager to bounce back from Pakistan's commanding victory in the third match. Pakistan remained consistent with their winning lineup, relying on the in-form Hasan Nawaz, who scored an unbeaten century in the previous game.

Meanwhile, New Zealand refreshed its bowling attack by bringing in Will O'Rourke and Jacob Duffy, replacing Ben Sears and Kyle Jamieson, to adapt to a pitch described by Pakistan's captain, Salman Al Agha, as resembling an 'Asian wicket'.

