Caution Against Misuse of Freedom Fighters' Legacy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warns against groups exploiting the legacy of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru for political gain. He emphasizes the need to uphold their ideals of justice, equality, and democracy, and calls for vigilance against regressive forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-03-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 12:42 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala, has issued a warning about certain entities attempting to misuse the legacy of renowned freedom fighters for political advantage.

On the occasion of the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, Vijayan highlighted their indomitable spirit in the quest for freedom and equality.

He urged citizens to defend these heroes' ideals of a just, equal, and democratic society against regressive forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

