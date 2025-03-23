Caution Against Misuse of Freedom Fighters' Legacy

Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala, has issued a warning about certain entities attempting to misuse the legacy of renowned freedom fighters for political advantage.

On the occasion of the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, Vijayan highlighted their indomitable spirit in the quest for freedom and equality.

He urged citizens to defend these heroes' ideals of a just, equal, and democratic society against regressive forces.

