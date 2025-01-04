Drone Threat Grounds Flights at Pulkovo Airport

Pulkovo airport in St Petersburg faced a temporary halt in flight operations starting at 7:45 a.m. to safeguard civilian aircraft, as announced by Russia's aviation authority, Rosaviatsia. Although the exact cause was not revealed, similar closures have occurred due to the threat of Ukrainian drones.

Governor Alexander Drozdenko of the Leningrad region disclosed that two drones were intercepted by Russian forces near Luga Bay, situated in the Gulf of Finland. A message from Rosaviatsia on Telegram confirmed the temporary cessation of flight arrivals and departures.

The airport, alongside aviation crews, air traffic controllers, and airport services, remains focused on ensuring utmost safety during this operation pause, reinforcing flight safety as their primary concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)