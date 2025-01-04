Left Menu

Drone Threat Grounds Flights at Pulkovo Airport

Pulkovo airport in St Petersburg suspended flights amid concerns of potential drone threats. Authorities did not specify details, but Russian airports have previously been affected by potential Ukrainian drone attacks. Governor Drozdenko confirmed drone activity near Luga Bay, with safety measures prioritized at the airport during this incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 12:29 IST
Pulkovo airport in St Petersburg faced a temporary halt in flight operations starting at 7:45 a.m. to safeguard civilian aircraft, as announced by Russia's aviation authority, Rosaviatsia. Although the exact cause was not revealed, similar closures have occurred due to the threat of Ukrainian drones.

Governor Alexander Drozdenko of the Leningrad region disclosed that two drones were intercepted by Russian forces near Luga Bay, situated in the Gulf of Finland. A message from Rosaviatsia on Telegram confirmed the temporary cessation of flight arrivals and departures.

The airport, alongside aviation crews, air traffic controllers, and airport services, remains focused on ensuring utmost safety during this operation pause, reinforcing flight safety as their primary concern.

