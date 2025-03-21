Left Menu

Trump Eyes Major Rare Earth Deal Amid Russia-Ukraine Peace Hopes

US President Donald Trump plans to sign a rare earth mineral agreement with Ukraine, pursuing increased US mineral production. Amid executive orders and optimistic dialogues with Russia and Ukraine, Trump underscores efforts to conclude the ongoing conflict and commemorates Patrick Henry's historic proclamation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 09:49 IST
US President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he is poised to sign a significant rare earth mineral deal with Ukraine, marking a strategic move to enhance the United States' production of critical minerals. This development comes ahead of his executive order targeting the Department of Education.

In a bid to bolster national resources, Trump revealed the signing of an executive order aimed at dramatically increasing the production of critical minerals within the US. He emphasized the importance of unlocking rare earth resources, notably in Ukraine, as part of broader international agreements.

Considering recent conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump expressed optimism towards a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He highlighted the tragic human costs of the conflict and remained hopeful for peace.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that a minerals deal had been a preliminary framework, but the administration's focus has now shifted towards securing a comprehensive, long-term peace agreement.

Additionally, Trump honoured the 250th anniversary of Patrick Henry's iconic speech by signing a proclamation that celebrated the historic appeal for liberty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

