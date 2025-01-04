Rajesh Rokde and Avinash Gupta Lead GJC Towards Transformation

The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has made key leadership changes, naming Rajesh Rokde and Avinash Gupta as Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively. The announcement follows the council's Board Meeting after elections were held in December 2024.

Rajesh Rokde, affiliated with the renowned Rokde Jewellers of Nagpur with a legacy of over 100 years in the industry, has been instrumental in tackling industry challenges such as GST and hallmarking, driving timely resolutions. Assuming the chairmanship, Rokde plans to enhance domestic growth, spur innovation, and advance global competitiveness.

Avinash Gupta, a respected figure based in Hyderabad, brings a wealth of experience to his role as Vice Chairman. Gupta has been pivotal in GJC's legal and compliance issues and international initiatives. He aims to drive ethical practices and support small and medium enterprises with his new position.

(With inputs from agencies.)