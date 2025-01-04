End of an Era: Kolkata's Yellow Taxis Phase-Out

Kolkata's iconic yellow taxis, a symbol of the city's culture since 1962, are facing a significant reduction. The move comes as older commercial vehicles, specifically those over 15 years, will no longer be allowed to operate in the city. With this mandate set by a 2008 Calcutta High Court order, the number of yellow taxis could drop to 3,000 by 2026 from around 25,000 in 2019.

The phase-out has drawn criticism from taxi unions and city residents who worry about the loss of a cultural icon and the economic impact on drivers and their families. Taxi union leaders, such as INTUC state president Pramod Pandey, have vocally opposed the lack of regulatory updates and fare revisions since 2016. Many advocate for a revival package that allows older taxis to be maintained beyond the 15-year limit.

The state government is considering alternatives like introducing new BS 6 compliant models and facilitating bank loans for owners. Yet, amidst discussions and attempts to preserve the heritage vehicle, the transport department insists on compliance with legal mandates. A meeting with taxi unions is anticipated, as stakeholders seek to preserve a part of Kolkata's heritage.

