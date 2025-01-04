Flight Movements Resume at Pulkovo Airport Amid Safety Concerns
Temporary flight restrictions at Russia's Pulkovo airport in St Petersburg were lifted by 10:15 a.m. following a brief halt on arrivals and departures for safety reasons. The restrictions, imposed by Rosaviatsia, lasted from 7:45 a.m. to ensure the protection of civilian aircraft.
Flight operations at Russia's Pulkovo airport in St Petersburg normalized by mid-morning, following the lifting of temporary restrictions at 10:15 a.m., according to a Rosaviatsia representative.
The aviation authority halted all arrivals and departures earlier in the morning at 7:45 a.m. to prioritize the safety of civilian aircraft.
These precautions affected both incoming and outgoing flights, ensuring a coordinated lifting of restrictions at the designated time.
