Smart Safety: Odisha's Tech-Driven Initiative on Roads

In a significant development aimed at bolstering road safety measures, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled plans to install smart devices on all buses across the state. This initiative is part of an overarching strategy to mitigate road accidents by effectively detecting and preventing driver impairments including drunk driving and sudden loss of consciousness.

In his address during the National Road Safety Month event, Majhi emphasized the government's commitment to supporting this measure, announcing plans to recruit over 2,000 traffic police personnel. This year alone, 500 new recruits will bolster traffic enforcement. Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary of the Commerce and Transport Department, highlighted the smart device's capabilities, including breath analysis and iris movement monitoring, which will alert drivers if they begin to fall asleep.

Additionally, collaborations with IIT Madras for device production are underway. Chief Minister Majhi also launched the Odisha Yatri app, which facilitates booking taxis and autos, aiming to reduce middlemen interference. Padyatras and other events accompanied the launch to promote the theme 'Come Home Safe,' fostering road safety awareness across the state.

