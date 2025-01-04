Left Menu

Overhead Wire Snag Disrupts Konkan Railway Services

A snag in the overhead wire caused significant service disruption on the Konkan Railway route near Ratnagiri station. The incident led to train delays by three to four hours. Services resumed after more than an hour, with assistance from diesel engines to move stranded trains.

Updated: 04-01-2025 17:29 IST
  • India

An overhead wire snag disrupted services along the Konkan Railway near Ratnagiri station in Maharashtra on Saturday, causing a significant inconvenience for travelers, according to railway officials.

The said incident occurred at Adivali, located approximately 365 kilometers from Mumbai, at around 12:35 pm. The service was reinstated just over an hour later, at approximately 1:55 pm. Despite the swift response, officials reported that most trains along the route faced delays of up to three to four hours.

Authorities dispatched diesel engines to assist and move the trains stranded due to the single-line congestion at Adivali, ensuring resumption of services. The railway company worked diligently to minimize disruption and address the issues posed by the overhead equipment (OHE) wire snag.

(With inputs from agencies.)

