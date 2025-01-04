High-Speed Drama: Racing on Mumbai's Coastal Roads

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has taken decisive action by suspending the licences of two individuals and seizing their cars following an alleged racing incident on the Mumbai coastal road, an official revealed on Saturday.

The incident, which took place on the northbound lane between Marine Drive and Haji Ali, resulted in one car colliding with the sidewall of a tunnel and being abandoned by its driver, causing a significant traffic disruption.

CCTV footage identified the drivers as Jay Someshwar Narang Hublikar and Mansoor Tofafarosh. Despite being booked for rash driving and receiving police notices, the RTO imposed a stricter penalty by impounding their vehicles and suspending their licences for three months.

(With inputs from agencies.)