Left Menu

High-Speed Drama: Racing on Mumbai's Coastal Roads

Two men have had their licences suspended and cars seized by the RTO for racing on the Mumbai coastal road. A traffic jam ensued when one car hit a tunnel sidewall and was abandoned by its driver. The duo, aged 19 and 22, have been booked for rash driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:40 IST
High-Speed Drama: Racing on Mumbai's Coastal Roads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has taken decisive action by suspending the licences of two individuals and seizing their cars following an alleged racing incident on the Mumbai coastal road, an official revealed on Saturday.

The incident, which took place on the northbound lane between Marine Drive and Haji Ali, resulted in one car colliding with the sidewall of a tunnel and being abandoned by its driver, causing a significant traffic disruption.

CCTV footage identified the drivers as Jay Someshwar Narang Hublikar and Mansoor Tofafarosh. Despite being booked for rash driving and receiving police notices, the RTO imposed a stricter penalty by impounding their vehicles and suspending their licences for three months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025