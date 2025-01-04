High-Speed Drama: Racing on Mumbai's Coastal Roads
Two men have had their licences suspended and cars seized by the RTO for racing on the Mumbai coastal road. A traffic jam ensued when one car hit a tunnel sidewall and was abandoned by its driver. The duo, aged 19 and 22, have been booked for rash driving.
The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has taken decisive action by suspending the licences of two individuals and seizing their cars following an alleged racing incident on the Mumbai coastal road, an official revealed on Saturday.
The incident, which took place on the northbound lane between Marine Drive and Haji Ali, resulted in one car colliding with the sidewall of a tunnel and being abandoned by its driver, causing a significant traffic disruption.
CCTV footage identified the drivers as Jay Someshwar Narang Hublikar and Mansoor Tofafarosh. Despite being booked for rash driving and receiving police notices, the RTO imposed a stricter penalty by impounding their vehicles and suspending their licences for three months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
