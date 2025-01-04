Prime Minister Modi Expands Delhi Metro Network

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new stretch of the Delhi Metro's Phase-IV network this Sunday, officials have confirmed. This section, called the Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension, will be the first of its kind to open to the public.

According to Anuj Dayal, the DMRC's principal executive director, passenger services on the Magenta Line extension will begin at 3 pm. This new addition means the metro network now includes 289 stations, stretching across a total of 394.448 kilometers. The extension offers improved connectivity to the nearby areas, enhancing the overall commuting experience for passengers.

Alongside the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro corridor. This section will see service commencement between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension at 16-minute intervals initially, ensuring gradual scalability. The extension work, with the Magenta Line poised to reach 40 kilometers, will continue to incrementally progress until completion by 2026.

